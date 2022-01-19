2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
The 2022 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll! Here’s a look at parades and events happening all across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Are we missing your event? Send all the details to GulfCoastWeekend@wlox.com and we’ll add it to our list.
January 5th
5pm - Biloxi’s Twelfth Night Celebration, Biloxi Visitors Center
January 15th
7-11pm - Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse’s “Mutiny in the Bay” Pirate Party, Bay St Louis Community Hall (301 Blaze Ave)
January 22nd
6pm - Carnival Association of Long Beach’s Inaugural Jeep-A-Gras Parade, Downtown Long Beach
January 29th
6pm - Lucedale Carnival Association Night Parade (Organizers are looking for more floats to participate. If your krewe is interested, call Terry Hamilton at 601-508-8173 or email Thamil076@gmail.com for details.)
February 5th
2pm - Krewe of Pearl Parade, Downtown Picayune (Begins on Goodyear Blvd.)
February 12th
1pm - Pass Christian Carnival Association Parade
1pm - Ocean Springs Elks Club Carnival Parade, Downtown Ocean Springs (Begins on Front Beach, ends on Government St.)
1:30pm - Krewe Unique Mardi Gras Parade, Downtown Ocean Springs (directly follows the Elks OS parade)
February 13th
1pm - Lizana Parade, Harrison County (Begins and ends at Lizana Elementary. Route will go down Cable Bridge Rd. to Northrop Cuevas to Moran Rd.)
February 19th
10am - Biloxi Children’s Walking Parade, Downtown Biloxi
6pm - Carnival Association of Long Beach Parade, Downtown Long Beach (Begins at Cleveland Ave.)
7pm - Gautier Men’s Club Parade, Gautier (Begins at Dolphin Rd.)
February 20th
Noon - Krewe of Nereids Parade, Bay St. Louis/Waveland (Begins on Drinkwater Rd.)
1:30pm - Krewe of Barkloxi PAWrade, Biloxi Town Green (Registration starts at Noon)
February 25th
7pm - Ocean Springs Carnival Association Night Parade (Begins on Front Beach, ends on Government St.)
February 26th
Noon - Krewe of Diamondhead Mardi Gras Parade (Begins on Gex Dr, ends at the Diamondhead Country Club)
1pm - Jackson County Carnival Association Parade, Pascagoula
2pm - Krewe of Gemini Carnival Day Parade, Downtown Gulfport
5:30pm - Krewe of Neptune Night Parade, Downtown Biloxi
February 27th
Noon - St. Paul Carnival Association Parade, Pass Christian (Begins at Davis Ave & Hwy 90)
1pm - Second Street Social Club Parade, Gulfport (Begins just east of the Gulfport Public Safety Center, down Second Street to Centennial Plaza)
1:30pm - St. Martin North Bay Area Parade, Downtown D’Iberville (Begins on Lemoyne Blvd, ends on Automall Parkway)
February 28th
5pm - Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse’s Lundi Gras Golf Cart Parade, Bay St. Louis (Begins at the L&N Train Depot)
March 1st-Fat Tuesday
1pm - Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras Parade, Bay St. Louis (Begins at Bookter St. & Necaise Ave.)
1pm - Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras Parade, Downtown Biloxi
5:30pm - Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras Parade, Gulfport (Begins at 19th St.)
