Tuesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After a cold start in the 30s, another crisp and beautiful morning is expected. Skies may become partly cloudy by this afternoon. Today’s high temperatures should reach the lower 60s which would be similar to yesterday if not a couple of degrees warmer. Tomorrow will be mild with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. Then, we’ll see scattered showers Thursday as a powerful cold front brings a big chill for the second half of the week and the weekend. Can’t completely rule out the potential for some raindrops to mix with ice pellets or freezing rain at times Thursday night into Friday if temperatures become cold enough. Currently, this is not expected to be significant enough for any travel disruptions in South Mississippi but stay tuned in case of any changes.

