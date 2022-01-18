WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Sen. Wicker among national lawmakers to meet with Ukraine’s president

Sen. Wicker among national lawmakers to meet with Ukraine’s president
Sen. Wicker among national lawmakers to meet with Ukraine’s president(Sen. Roger Wicker)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker was among a group of national lawmakers who traveled to Ukraine to meet with that country’s president.

Wicker was joined by six other senators in the bipartisan Congressional Delegation.

Wicker said, ”Ukraine is a vital U.S. partner who is standing resolute in the face of Vladimir Putin’s shameful and illegal aggression.”

Wicker says the meeting was an opportunity to meet with Ukraine’s president to express strong and united support for the country.

In addition to discussing the ongoing conflict, the group gave support for further military backup on the Ukraine and Russia border.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) is now in Pascagoula, where shipbuilders at Ingalls...
Final Zumwalt-class destroyer arrives at Ingalls in Pascagoula
Two people are safe after escaping a burning house in Long Beach early Monday morning.
VIDEO: Two people safe after Long Beach house fire
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Enjoy our dry weather while it lasts! Wetter conditions are likely by Thursday along with...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Multi-million dollar residential concept being built inside old Margaritaville Hotel
Multi-million dollar residential concept being built inside old Margaritaville Hotel
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
‘Why and what happened?’: Family wants answers after man found dead in swamp
Waiting on SCOTUS to hand down ruling on Mississippi’s abortion case