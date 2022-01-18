WLOX Careers
Oldest modern human remains older than previously estimated, new research says

Researchers said the the oldest modern human remains are 30,000 years older than previously...
Researchers said the the oldest modern human remains are 30,000 years older than previously thought.(Celine Vidal via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - New research suggests modern humans are much older than previously thought.

The age of the oldest Homo sapien discovered, Omo One, is at least 230,000 years old.

When it was first found under volcanic ash in Ethiopia in the 1960s, it was believed to be nearly 200,000 years old.

A team from the University of Cambridge has cleared up the age by dating the volcanic rocks above it.

They found the samples were related to the Shala volcano, which erupted 230,000 years ago. Since Omo One was found below that ash layer, it must be older than that.

Though earlier forms of humans have been found in Africa, Omo One is the oldest with modern characteristics, such as a tall, spherical cranium and chin.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

