WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Multi-million dollar residential concept being built inside old Margaritaville Hotel

Multi-million dollar residential concept being built inside old Margaritaville Hotel
Multi-million dollar residential concept being built inside old Margaritaville Hotel(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar residential concept is taking shape in downtown Vicksburg.

Nearly two years ago, the Margaritaville Hotel closed in Vicksburg and business was slow because of the pandemic.

Some new developers are now breathing new life into the property.

Next month it will open as the Mulberry Vicksburg. The residential development will offer both hotel rooms, furnished AirBnb options, and luxury apartments along the riverfront.

Mayor George Flaggs toured the building Monday. He says there are not many options for people who want to live or stay in the downtown district, so this new project will help eliminate that problem.

The mayor says he hopes it will also help boost tourism.

”I think it’s the perfect time for this facility,” he said. “That’s what’s going on in Vicksburg; we are running out of space, we are building houses but not fast enough and what this would do is bridge the gap for us.”

Developers took over the property last summer. They are now revitalizing the building to provide a mixture of comfort and quality.

Mulberry Vicksburg has already started pre-leasing apartments. They plan to be fully operational by the end of next month.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) is now in Pascagoula, where shipbuilders at Ingalls...
Final Zumwalt-class destroyer arrives at Ingalls in Pascagoula
Two people are safe after escaping a burning house in Long Beach early Monday morning.
VIDEO: Two people safe after Long Beach house fire
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Enjoy our dry weather while it lasts! Wetter conditions are likely by Thursday along with...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Sen. Wicker among national lawmakers to meet with Ukraine’s president
Sen. Wicker among national lawmakers to meet with Ukraine’s president
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
‘Why and what happened?’: Family want answers after man found dead in swamp
Waiting on SCOTUS to hand down ruling on Mississippi’s abortion case