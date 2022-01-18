Moss Point man’s family searches for answers in his death

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “Just why? Why and what happened?”

Corri Howard’s oldest brother was stunned to be standing in Magnolia Park in Moss Point Monday commemorating his brother’s life with a balloon release.

“Corri was a great guy. Corri was an entrepreneur,” Darius Murrah said. “Everyone knew Corri as the tattoo man. He touched a lot of souls just with his intimate sessions doing tattoos with people.”

Howard had been released from prison a year earlier, but he was making an effort to change his life.

“I have watched Corri grow into the father I know he wanted to be,” said his friend Ashley Watson during the balloon release. “I watched him change as a man.”

On Jan. 8, Howard’s life took a different turn when a Moss Point police officer tried to stop Howard for a traffic offense.

A press release issued by Moss Point Police said Howard eluded police and ran from his still-moving car on Howze Avenue near Magnolia Street. Police said they chased Howard into a nearby swamp but abandoned the chase.

A search of the car revealed a 9mm handgun. What police didn’t search for was the 36-year-old Howard.

The next day, police returned to the area to search again but found no sign of Howard.

Howard’s family filed a missing person report the following Wednesday. On Thursday, citizens conducting a search found Howard’s jacket and wallet in the same area they said had previously been searched.

When police returned to the area, on Thursday, Jan. 13, they found his body.

An undated photo of Corri Howard provided by his family. (Howard family)

The family has numerous questions.

“What happened to Corri after an initial chase by the Moss Point Police Department?” asked Tiffany McGary-Cyprian, mother of Howard’s fiance. “I feel like they neglected him as a citizen. You ran off in a swamp and you’re not going to try to find him?

“You chase someone in a dangerous area, you should have some type of press release, some type of search party when y’all didn’t find him. There’s no record, no nothing.”

McGary-Cyprian said she called the police department after a photo of Howard’s car was posted on social media, but police denied there had been a traffic stop.

“We want to know what happened when he ran and they went behind him,” she said. “You (Moss Point police) were the last ones to see him alive.”

Curley Clark, president of the Jackson County NAACP, said the story told by police does not match the story collected by his investigator.

“We’ve received information from our team on the ground that the death wasn’t accidental,” he said. “And we’re waiting now to get the official coroner’s report to substantiate that.”

Results of an autopsy to be performed on Howard’s body Tuesday should begin to answer some of the questions. The family said they plan on a second independent autopsy.

“We will hold Moss Point police accountable to give answers for their actions,” McGary-Cyprian said.

Howard was one of a family of five children. He had a condition that would cause him to go into seizures without proper medication, his sister said.

“He was loved by many, and the thing that happened to him, it’s tragic. It’s sad and I’m lost,” said his brother Darius Murrah.

