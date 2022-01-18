King cake season means sweet treat productions at Paul’s Pastry Shop

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s Mardi Gras season, which also means it’s king cake season.

You could say King Cake ground zero is at Paul’s Pastry Shop in Picayune, where they’re extremely busy this time of year cranking out king cakes.

“We definitely had a very interesting last week to try and get started because we were short on staff and we still didn’t have some of the supplies in and just trying to get rolling like everyone else,” said Sherri Paul Thigpen, who added that Paul’s makes between 1,800-2,300 king cakes a day.

“As long as we can get everyone here and get all our folks working, everything works great. I think now, this week, we’re rolling full steam and everything is going great.”

Getting to this point hasn’t come without its challenges, like supply chain issues.

“We thought those problems were in New York or other places, but then this summer we found out we couldn’t get the containers that we put our small king cakes in that we’ve used for years. They just stopped making them. So we’ve been scrambling for the last four months to find containers to put them in,” Thigpen said. “I think we’re getting into that circle where everything is flowing now.”

