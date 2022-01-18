Court documents reveal new details in Long Beach murder arrest

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Court documents have revealed new details in what may have been the last moments of one woman’s life and what led to the arrest of her partner.

Robert Oshinski, 37, was arrested on a charge of murder after 31-year-old Ashley Barbara died in the hospital earlier this month due to blunt force trauma, according to the autopsy.

According to recently released court documents, on Jan. 9, officers responded to the area of Highway 90 eastbound near Island View Avenue in reference to a report of a domestic assault.

Long Beach police officers were told by Gulfport police that a woman, later identified as Barbara, had been dropped off at Gulfport Memorial Hospital just before noon severely beaten.

Officers were also told a man, later identified as Oshinski, had dropped her off and left her at the hospital saying he had to take care of his children.

Officers later spoke with Chris Smalley, Oshinski’s boss, who said Oshinski had called him around 1:30 p.m. saying that something happened to his wife Barbara and he needed to drop off his children, the documents read. Smalley said he agreed and Oshinski arrived within minutes of the phone call. Smalley said Oshinksi immediately left when he dropped the children off.

Officers then determined that Oshinski called the hospital to check on Barbara around 2:13 p.m.

Gulfport detectives made contact with Oshinski, who had returned to the hospital, and took him to the Long Beach Police Department for questioning.

Officers discovered that Oshinski had entered the hospital wearing a black shirt with red writing on it but showed back up to the hospital wearing a clean white t-shirt. When asked about the shirt, Oshinski said he had changed because his shirt “stunk.”

Barbara’s and Oshinski’s three children were interviewed, and all three children recalled that their mother and father had gotten into a verbal fight the night before. The children said that the mother left to “go for a walk” and that they all went to sleep shortly after. They also said that when they work up in the morning, Oshinski said that he was going for walk to find their mother. The children said Oshinski was gone for roughly 40 minutes before he returned with Barbar in his arms. The children said Oshinski tried to perform CPR saying it didn’t work and they needed to go to the hospital.

Witnesses on the beach said that Oshinski disconnected a Chevrolet Tahoe from the camp and they drove off. One of the children admitted that Oshinski had her clean the wounds and blood off of their mother on the way to the hospital.

Authorities are unable to account for roughly 90 minutes of Oshinski’s and his children’s time after dropping off Barbara at the hospital. Additionally, Oshinski told Gulfport officials that he had driven to find his wife, finding her on a seawall near Cleveland Avenue, even though his vehicle, by all accounts, was parked and attached to his camper near North Island View Avenue, according to released documents.

Oshinski is currently being held at the Harrison County jail on a $1 million bond.

