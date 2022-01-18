Cool and quiet tonight. Warmer on Wednesday.

It was a beautiful Tuesday. We’ll see a few more clouds tonight, and temperatures will drop into the low 50s this evening. However, we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 50s by the sunrise. This is because warmer air is moving in ahead of a cold front.

We’ll warm up near 70 by Wednesday afternoon, and a few showers are possible. A strong cold front will bring showers and a few storms late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Temperatures in the morning will start out in the 50s. We could drop into the low 40s by the end of the day. Temperatures will drop near freezing by Friday morning. A disturbance along the coast could help bring a little wintry mix Thursday night into Friday. It all depends if enough moisture and cold air meet up. It’s too early to know if we’ll see any accumulations, so check back for updates.

Friday will stay very cold with highs in the low 40s. It’ll be very chilly on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Some showers are possible.

