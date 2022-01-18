St. Jude Dream Home
Cincinnati Zoo names baby penguin ‘Rose’ after Betty White’s ‘Golden Girls’ character

Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Gray News) – Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden officials announced that they will name a one-month-old little blue penguin “Rose” after Betty White’s “Golden Girls” character.

The announcement came Jan. 17 as a tribute to White on what would have been her 100th birthday. White was a lifelong animal lover and champion of zoos and conservation efforts.

Cody Sowers, Cincinnati Zoo’s bird team head keeper, said in a press release that Rose is healthy and on track to move to the little blue penguin habitat soon. Rose will join the colony of more than 30 other penguins, and visitors will get to see her when the weather gets warmer.

The little blue penguin is the smallest species of penguin, growing to an average height of 13 inches.

