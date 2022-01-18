St. Jude Dream Home
ALDI makes plans for new Ocean Springs store, again

ALDI is making a $4 million investment in Ocean Springs with construction of a 21,000...
ALDI is making a $4 million investment in Ocean Springs with construction of a 21,000 square-foot store.(ALDI)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is getting another grocery store. City leaders confirm ALDI is making a $4 million investment in Ocean Springs with construction of a 21,000 square-foot store.

Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway said the company pulled a building permit last week for property along Highway 90, just west of the Walmart Supercenter.

Plans for an ALDI grocery store in Ocean Springs fell through in 2018 when most of the land for the proposed project was deemed to be wetlands. But Mayor Holloway said this time the plans are solid. No dates have been announced concerning when construction could begin or when the store is expected to open.

An Ocean Springs ALDI will be supplied by product from a new distribution center and regional headquarters currently under construction in Loxley, Alabama. That facility should be finished by the end of 2022, and will support the company’s expansion throughout the Gulf Coast region.

ALDI corporate leaders have said they plan to open as many as 35 new Gulf Coast-area stores by the end of 2022. One of those will be in Picayune on Memorial Boulevard, near the northbound ramp to Interstate 59.

