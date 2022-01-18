WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Abortion clinics challenging Texas law dealt new setback

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has...
Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday steered a decision about Texas’ strict abortion law to the state’s Republican-majority Supreme Court, dealing opponents another defeat and raising their concerns that the near-total ban on abortions will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

The Texas law that bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant — has been in effect since September. In December, the U.S. Supreme Court kept the law in place and allowed only a narrow challenge against the restrictions to proceed.

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days. Instead, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision routed the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by nine Republican justices.

There is no timetable for when the state supreme court might take up the case.

The U.S. Supreme Court signaled last month in a separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the man dropped the woman off at the hospital suffering from injuries.
Long Beach Police charge 37-year-old man with murder in death of longtime girlfriend
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives
The USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) is now in Pascagoula, where shipbuilders at Ingalls...
Final Zumwalt-class destroyer arrives at Ingalls in Pascagoula
Patrons of Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi enjoy a beer Saturday as the company enjoys a year in...
Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi survives, thrives under pandemic
Two people are safe after escaping a burning house in Long Beach early Monday morning.
VIDEO: Two people safe after Long Beach house fire

Latest News

A band of cooks filled the Martin Luther King Park in Ocean Springs Monday, putting the...
Ocean Springs community celebrates MLK Day with Wild Game Fest
The Extend a Hand, Help a Friend team along with the Gulfport Police Department and other...
Gulfport organizations turn MLK holiday into day of service
Cooks of many talents filled the Martin Luther King Park in Ocean Springs Monday, putting the...
Ocean Springs community celebrates MLK Day with Wild Game Fest
The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon...
Tornado victim’s family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse