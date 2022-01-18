WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

22,000+ new COVID cases reported statewide over the MLK holiday weekend

Nearly 4,000 new cases were reported in the six lower counties of the state.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 22,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported over the last four days, according to the latest numbers released Tuesday by Mississippi Department of Health.

A total of 22,456 new cases and 17 new deaths were reported Tuesday. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Thursday to 3pm Monday. No data was released on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Seventeen deaths were reported across the state, including one in Harrison County and one in Hancock County, both of which occurred between Jan. 13-14.

There were 3,946 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (1,536), Jackson County (1,100), Pearl River County (534), Hancock County (329), George County (265), and Stone County (182).

As of Jan. 17 at 3pm, there have been a total of 657,084 cases and 10,642 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George603780759
Hancock974014113322
Harrison42,91457557581
Jackson31,04039831641
Pearl River12,02624722742
Stone4409679514

* As of Jan. 18, MSDH has not yet updated the charts. Once that information is provided, we will update this story.

For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19...
For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the health department said there were 9,300 new cases reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.(MSDH)

As of Jan. 13, there were 1365 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 259 were in the ICU and 114 were on ventilators.

For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19...
For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the health department said there were 9,300 new cases reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.(MSDH)
For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19...
For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the health department said there were 9,300 new cases reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.(MSDH)
For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19...
For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the health department said there were 9,300 new cases reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 48% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 28. That’s much lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 62%. As for booster shots, 29% of Mississippians have received one.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19...
For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the health department said there were 9,300 new cases reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.(MSDH)
Mississippi has reached yet another record-high number of cases reported in a single day....
Mississippi has reached yet another record-high number of cases reported in a single day. Between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday, MSDH reported 8,204 new cases and 26 deaths across the state.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) is now in Pascagoula, where shipbuilders at Ingalls...
Final Zumwalt-class destroyer arrives at Ingalls in Pascagoula
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
‘Why and what happened?’: Family wants answers after man found dead in swamp
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Two people are safe after escaping a burning house in Long Beach early Monday morning.
VIDEO: Two people safe after Long Beach house fire
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 22K cases reported over long weekend
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Covid test result confusion
Covid test result confusion
At-home COVID-19 test
US to launch online portal for at-home COVID-19 tests this week