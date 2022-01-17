WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Wolf moon’ to light up sky Monday

The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old...
The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first full moon of the year, known as the “wolf moon,” will appear Monday night.

The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”

The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m. ET.

You’ll want to look towards the northeast, just above the horizon.

NASA says Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the man dropped the woman off at the hospital suffering from injuries.
Long Beach Police charge 37-year-old man with murder in death of longtime girlfriend
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives
Patrons of Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi enjoy a beer Saturday as the company enjoys a year in...
Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi survives, thrives under pandemic
Traffic Alert
CLEARED: Crash blocks all lanes of I-10 in Hancock County
Moss Point Police say the body was found near Magnolia Street and Howze Street.
New details revealed after man’s body found in marshy area in Moss Point

Latest News

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
LIVE: Harris speaks on MLK Day; Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work
A dangerous winter storm is whipping the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong...
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms
The USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) is now in Pascagoula, where shipbuilders at Ingalls...
Final Zumwalt-class destroyer arrives at Ingalls in Pascagoula