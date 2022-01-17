WLOX Careers
VIDEO: Two people safe after Long Beach house fire

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are safe after escaping a burning house in Long Beach early Monday morning.

The pair were asleep inside the house on Basch Road when the fire started, said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.

(Pat Sullivan)

When first responders arrived at the house, it was consumed in flames, said Sullivan. It took about 45 minutes for firefighters to bring the fire under control. Unfortunately, the home suffered major damage, said the fire chief.

(Pat Sullivan)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Sullivan said it’s believed to be accidental.

Harrison County Fire Rescue, Long Beach Fire Department, CRTC and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the call.

