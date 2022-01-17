WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Cold start to the day. Dry start to the week. Wetter by Thursday.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beautiful weather for your Martin Luther King Jr. Day plans. It’s a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. And highs this afternoon may only reach the upper 50s which would be much better than yesterday’s chilly highs in the 40s. Another round of cold 30s will be possible late tonight into early Tuesday. High pressure keeps our weather nice, crisp, & dry through Tuesday. Might be a tad milder Wednesday with highs reaching the 70s. But, a cold front will arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday bringing better rain chances and cool down for the second half of the week. The upcoming weekend looks quite cold and could be some of the coldest air we have seen so far this winter season with freezing temperatures possible early Saturday and early Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the man dropped the woman off at the hospital suffering from injuries.
Long Beach Police charge 37-year-old man with murder in death of longtime girlfriend
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives
Patrons of Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi enjoy a beer Saturday as the company enjoys a year in...
Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi survives, thrives under pandemic
Traffic Alert
CLEARED: Crash blocks all lanes of I-10 in Hancock County
Moss Point Police say the body was found near Magnolia Street and Howze Street.
New details revealed after man’s body found in marshy area in Moss Point

Latest News

Cold start to the day. Dry start to the week. Wetter by Thursday.
Wesley's Monday Early First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Cold start to the week
Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.16.22
Cold start to the week followed by a warm up and another cold front
Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.16.22
A brief warm-up by Wednesday followed by another drop in temps late-week