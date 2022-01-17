Cold start to the day. Dry start to the week. Wetter by Thursday.

Beautiful weather for your Martin Luther King Jr. Day plans. It’s a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. And highs this afternoon may only reach the upper 50s which would be much better than yesterday’s chilly highs in the 40s. Another round of cold 30s will be possible late tonight into early Tuesday. High pressure keeps our weather nice, crisp, & dry through Tuesday. Might be a tad milder Wednesday with highs reaching the 70s. But, a cold front will arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday bringing better rain chances and cool down for the second half of the week. The upcoming weekend looks quite cold and could be some of the coldest air we have seen so far this winter season with freezing temperatures possible early Saturday and early Sunday.

