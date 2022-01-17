Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport reopens after receiving ‘verbal security threat’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) has announced that the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport has reopened.

All passengers and employees were evacuated from the airport Monday after receiving “a verbal security threat.”

Flights were also delayed.

According to the airport, a full investigation is still ongoing into the threat. “Our primary focus is keeping you safe,” they stated in a social media post.

