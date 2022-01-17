Gulfport organizations turn MLK holiday into day of service

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr through service, on Monday community members, volunteers and law enforcement teamed up to clean up the streets in Gulfport.

“Teamwork makes it better, and we’re working together,” said Christine Brice. “Cleaning up, serving on his special day.”

The Extend a Hand, Help a Friend team along with the Gulfport Police Department and other community members were out and about on the MLK holiday picking up garbage in the Gaston Point community.

“People usually see us on their worst days, so when we can come out into the community and do something positive, we’re going to jump on the opportunity,” said Sgt. Jason Ducre, Gulfport Police public information officer. “We have a lot of officers here who worked last night; we have some here on their day off.”

They also said it’s a positive event in an area that’s seen negative attention, especially after those New Year’s Eve shootings in the Gaston Point area.

“We’re gonna show the community that we care, we’re gonna make a difference and come together,” Brice added.

