WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gulfport organizations turn MLK holiday into day of service

The Extend a Hand, Help a Friend team along with the Gulfport Police Department and other...
The Extend a Hand, Help a Friend team along with the Gulfport Police Department and other community members were out and about on the MLK holiday picking up garbage in the Gaston Point community.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr through service, on Monday community members, volunteers and law enforcement teamed up to clean up the streets in Gulfport.

“Teamwork makes it better, and we’re working together,” said Christine Brice. “Cleaning up, serving on his special day.”

The Extend a Hand, Help a Friend team along with the Gulfport Police Department and other community members were out and about on the MLK holiday picking up garbage in the Gaston Point community.

“People usually see us on their worst days, so when we can come out into the community and do something positive, we’re going to jump on the opportunity,” said Sgt. Jason Ducre, Gulfport Police public information officer. “We have a lot of officers here who worked last night; we have some here on their day off.”

They also said it’s a positive event in an area that’s seen negative attention, especially after those New Year’s Eve shootings in the Gaston Point area.

“We’re gonna show the community that we care, we’re gonna make a difference and come together,” Brice added.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the man dropped the woman off at the hospital suffering from injuries.
Long Beach Police charge 37-year-old man with murder in death of longtime girlfriend
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives
Patrons of Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi enjoy a beer Saturday as the company enjoys a year in...
Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi survives, thrives under pandemic
Traffic Alert
CLEARED: Crash blocks all lanes of I-10 in Hancock County
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Mississippi Power travels to Georgia to assist with possible power restoration
Mississippi Power on standby to assist with possible power restoration in Georgia
Residents react to new developments coming to downtown Pascagoula
Residents react to new developments coming to downtown Pascagoula
Officials said the plan is for workers to be on standby until they’re assigned to designated...
Mississippi Power on standby to assist with possible power restoration in Georgia
On Friday, some South Mississippi residents took the first step towards learning how to sail,...
Blind sailing students navigate through yacht class