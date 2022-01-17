Final Zumwalt-class destroyer arrives at Ingalls in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The third ship in the U.S. Navy’s Zumwalt-class is now in Pascagoula, where shipbuilders at Ingalls Shipyard will complete the final phase of construction.

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) arrived Monday morning, sailing past The Point as residents watched.

The warship left Bath Iron Works in Maine on Wednesday, Jan. 12. At Ingalls, the ship will receive its final outfitting, as well as combat systems installation, testing and activation.

The keel for Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) was laid in January 2017, and the ship was christened in April 2019. Delivery of the completed ship to the Navy is expected in 2024.

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) is now in Pascagoula, where shipbuilders at Ingalls Shipyard will complete the final phase of construction. (Frank Corder)

The DDG 1002 is one of three Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers and the only of those three to dock at Ingalls.

First ship-in-class USS Zumwalt was commissioned in October 2016 while its sister ship USS Michael Monsoor was commissioned in January 2019.

The Navy initially planned to operate 32 Zumwalt-class destroyers, but the number was ultimately slashed to three due to cost overruns.

Ingalls was awarded the $46 million contract for the DDG 1002 in December 2011. The Pascagoula shipyard has since constructed a deckhouse, hangar and peripheral vertical launch systems to support the guided missile destroyer.

The DDG 1002 is named in honor of late President Lyndon B. Johnson, who served in office from 1963-1969, and is the first ship to bear his name.

The Zumwalt-class will be the Navy’s first platform to field hypersonic weapons by replacing one or both of the 155mm Advanced Gun System with larger cells to accommodate the missiles by 2025.

The multi-mission Zumwalt-class destroyers will be capable of performing a range of deterrence, power projection, sea control, and command and control missions while allowing the Navy to evolve with new systems and missions.

Zumwalt ships are 610 feet long, have a beam of 80.7 feet, displace almost 16,000 tons, and are capable of making 30 knots speed.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.