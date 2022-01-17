WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Final Zumwalt-class destroyer arrives at Ingalls in Pascagoula

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) is the third Zumwalt-class ship currently under construction for the U.S. Navy.
The USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) is now in Pascagoula, where shipbuilders at Ingalls...
The USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) is now in Pascagoula, where shipbuilders at Ingalls Shipyard will complete the final phase of construction.(Frank Corder)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The third ship in the U.S. Navy’s Zumwalt-class is now in Pascagoula, where shipbuilders at Ingalls Shipyard will complete the final phase of construction.

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) arrived Monday morning, sailing past The Point as residents watched.

The warship left Bath Iron Works in Maine on Wednesday, Jan. 12. At Ingalls, the ship will receive its final outfitting, as well as combat systems installation, testing and activation.

The keel for Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) was laid in January 2017, and the ship was christened in April 2019. Delivery of the completed ship to the Navy is expected in 2024.

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) is now in Pascagoula, where shipbuilders at Ingalls...
The USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) is now in Pascagoula, where shipbuilders at Ingalls Shipyard will complete the final phase of construction.(Frank Corder)

The DDG 1002 is one of three Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers and the only of those three to dock at Ingalls.

First ship-in-class USS Zumwalt was commissioned in October 2016 while its sister ship USS Michael Monsoor was commissioned in January 2019.

The Navy initially planned to operate 32 Zumwalt-class destroyers, but the number was ultimately slashed to three due to cost overruns.

Ingalls was awarded the $46 million contract for the DDG 1002 in December 2011. The Pascagoula shipyard has since constructed a deckhouse, hangar and peripheral vertical launch systems to support the guided missile destroyer.

The DDG 1002 is named in honor of late President Lyndon B. Johnson, who served in office from 1963-1969, and is the first ship to bear his name.

The Zumwalt-class will be the Navy’s first platform to field hypersonic weapons by replacing one or both of the 155mm Advanced Gun System with larger cells to accommodate the missiles by 2025.

The multi-mission Zumwalt-class destroyers will be capable of performing a range of deterrence, power projection, sea control, and command and control missions while allowing the Navy to evolve with new systems and missions.

Zumwalt ships are 610 feet long, have a beam of 80.7 feet, displace almost 16,000 tons, and are capable of making 30 knots speed.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the man dropped the woman off at the hospital suffering from injuries.
Long Beach Police charge 37-year-old man with murder in death of longtime girlfriend
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives
Patrons of Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi enjoy a beer Saturday as the company enjoys a year in...
Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi survives, thrives under pandemic
Traffic Alert
CLEARED: Crash blocks all lanes of I-10 in Hancock County
Moss Point Police say the body was found near Magnolia Street and Howze Street.
New details revealed after man’s body found in marshy area in Moss Point

Latest News

Mardi Gras Supplies in Gulfport had the shelves stocked and plenty of people in the aisles to...
Mardi Gras Supplies store booming with business as season becomes closer
Residents react to new developments coming to downtown Pascagoula
Residents react to new developments coming to downtown Pascagoula
Patrons of Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi enjoy a beer Saturday as the company enjoys a year in...
Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi survives, thrives under pandemic
Fat Tuesday is not until March 1, but Carnival season is jammed packed with Mardi Gras balls...
Mardi Gras Supplies store booming with business as season becomes closer