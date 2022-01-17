Mardi Gras Supplies store booming with business as season becomes closer

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Fat Tuesday is not until March 1, but Carnival season is jammed packed with Mardi Gras balls and parades leading up to the big celebration.

And the vibe is getting stronger as the preparation time gets tighter.

Business is booming at Mardi Gras Supplies in Gulfport, and it’s been that way for a while.

“Everything picked up as soon as New Year’s was over with,” said associate Brittany Cuevas.

And, as usual, there is plenty from which to choose. Among the supplies, include items reflective of the times.

Cuevas said it’s not just locals buying it all up.

“There are a lot of people from out of town that have been coming in,” she said. “People from Oklahoma, Florida - apparently, they’re having more parades in Florida this year.”

Speaking of parades, this is Angela Kittrell’s first time shopping for one, make that three. But she’s picking up on the process like a pro.

“It’s a little overwhelming, you know,” she said. “You just have to kind of take your time and just embrace it. And just enjoy it. That’s the main thing.”

Tabatha Boehnel will be participating in her first parade as well, and that calls for a sampling of about everything.

“We got a little bit of toys and stuff like that because I feel like Mardi Gras a family thing,” she said. “So, mostly people bring their kids. So, they want their kids to catch stuff.”

And Boehnel is happy that Carnival is a little more open than it has been.

“It’s a good thing that it’s getting a little bit better, that they’re actually having the parades again,” she said. “I mean, the pandemic’s really taken a lot from people, and it’s good to give it back.”

Parade partners Natalie Baxter and Jessica Walker are trying to be frugal.

“Not ready to spend a lot of money but it looks like we’re probably going to,” Walker said.

And once that’s done, they will be well prepared for Mardi Gras basics.

“Drinking and throwing beads at people,” Baxter said with a laugh. “And, king cake. And socializing. Social drinking.”

For a list of Carnival parades, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.