WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Residents react to new developments coming to downtown Pascagoula

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Pascagoula is filled with businesses and buildings, but not much traffic.

Brandy St. Cyr has lived in the city most of her life and would love to see more added to it.

“Things haven’t been the same since Katrina. We all know that. It’s been going on for 16 years now. Over the years Pascagoula and Moss Point have gotten a bad rep. That’s mainly due to lack of attention,” said St. Cyr.

Mayor Jay Willis said soon more attention will be downtown with the goal of revitalization.

“Lots happening to provide places to live in downtown Pascagoula. Every project it seems like that’s happening right now is mixed-use,” said Willis.

Willis said this is possible with $30 million worth of private investments.

Unused buildings on both Pascagoula Street and Canty street will be used for apartment units, along with additional components like office and event spaces.

On Delmas Avenue, the city plans to use a building for a coffee shop, four apartment units, with commercial space. On the corner lot of Delmas Avenue and Canty Street, will be a boutique hotel that will include apartment units, a pool and two retail spaces.

John LeBatard said it’s refreshing to see the projects because residents are inside more than ever due to lack of development and COVID-19.

“It will be bringing in a lot more business. Everybody has been so cooped up for so long, but they want to do stuff too,” said LeBatard.

Now people can have more stuff to participate in, while helping the economy.

“More people supporting local people. It’s just so vital because that money stays here. It doesn’t outsource to Texas it doesn’t to Louisiana, it stays here,” said St. Cyr.

St. Cyr said in addition to revenue staying in the city, she also hopes more visitors come so it could help business owners like herself.

“Doing more will definitely bring that foot traffic back. It’s as gorgeous city and the downtown area is like walking down in Ocean Springs, it’s like walking down in Biloxi. The city is doing a great job revamping everything and putting life back into the city, which is so vital right now,” said Cyr.

While new downtown projects are beginning, some are near completion.

City Centre is scheduled to be done in the spring and will feature 28 apartment units, a rooftop bar, a coffee shop and offices.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert
CLEARED: Crash blocks all lanes of I-10 in Hancock County
Photos posted to social media by Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, show him...
Chilling ‘Dexter’ profile pic paints grim picture of man who owned bus with headless torso in it
Authorities say the man dropped the woman off at the hospital suffering from injuries.
Long Beach Police charge 37-year-old man with murder in death of longtime girlfriend
Moss Point Police say the body was found near Magnolia Street and Howze Street.
New details revealed after man’s body found in marshy area in Moss Point
Thursday’s ruling has left many South Mississippi hospitals worried that it could have a...
South Mississippi hospitals react to Supreme Court’s ruling on vaccination mandate

Latest News

On Friday, some South Mississippi residents took the first step towards learning how to sail,...
Blind sailing students navigate through yacht class
Music filled the sanctuary at First Baptist Gulfport for its second annual “Man Church.”
First Baptist Gulfport hosts second annual ‘Man Church’ event
He has been coaching basketball and football for nearly 40 years. But last November, he was...
‘I’m going to fight’: St. Patrick basketball coach battles cancer, remains optimistic
Capt. Chris Weeks fits Pascagoula Police Officer Anthony Vail with the virtual reality training...
Pascagoula Police Department adds virtual reality training program