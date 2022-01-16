Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi survives, thrives under pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi was born under the cloud of a pandemic and under the roof of a business that had just failed.

But a year later, the taps keep flowing and the fans keep growing.

“This is almost our great depression for our generation,” said Chicago resident Joe Hughes. “And the fact that they’re able not only to survive, but thrive during this pandemic is something that is not only admirable, but something that should be lauded not only regionally, but nationally.”

This is Hughes’ first time to visit, but he’s impressed with the product and the effort.

“I think it shows that the American spirit is still alive and well in the United States and the value of hard work transcends the obstacles that are put in front of it,” he said.

D’Iberville resident Kevin Smith is a loyal customer of Fly Llama and wanted his friends to experience what he says is a key to the brewery’s success.

“I love the environment here,” he said. “It’s super relaxing. It’s fun just to come hang out for a day, have a few beers. The beer’s really good. It’s a very fun place.”

Owner David Reese said he always believed in what he was doing.

“Beer will survive a pandemic. People are still going to drink,” he said. “We had a plan, we stuck with it. We believed people would come out, and so far, it’s proven true.”

And his goal is simple.

“I just want to make people happy,” Reese said. “My favorite part of the business for me is being in this room and pushing a beer across the bar and watch somebody enjoy it. That’s really why I got into and all I want out of it.”

And the year has flown by for Fly Llama.

“It doesn’t feel like a year,” he said. “It feels like I blink my eyes and here we are. I remember opening day being back there and being like, ‘What did we get ourselves into?’ But, it’s been just a ride and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Fly Llama.”

For the anniversary weekend, Reese has introduced seven new beers on tap.

