Cold and windy today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Winter is back in full force today! It’s very cold and windy. A few flurries are possible this morning for inland areas. However, no accumulations are expected. We’re going to stay mostly cloudy today, and highs will struggle to reach the mid 40s. Winds from the west and northwest may gust near 30-40 MPH.

It won’t be quite as windy tonight, but we’ll keep a breeze around 10-15 MPH. The sky will clear out, and we’ll see temperatures fall near freezing by Monday morning. Make sure you keep yourself, your family, and pets protected from the cold tonight. More sunshine is expected on Monday, and it will be much warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be cool and sunny with highs near 60. We’ll warm back up into the upper 60s on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Showers and storms are possible along the front that night. Cooler air arrives by Thursday. Highs will drop into the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

