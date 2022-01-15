Scattered showers and storms today. Turning cold and windy tonight.

A strong low pressure system and cold front will pass through the Southeast today. We’re going to see scattered showers and storms late this morning into the afternoon. There is a low end risk for severe weather today. A few storms could produce gusty winds or an isolated tornado. We’ll warm up into the mid 60s this afternoon.

This strong cold front is expected to push through this evening. Winds will quickly shift out of the west and northwest. There could be some gusts near 30-40 MPH tonight. Temperatures will plummet into the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning. Snow and wintry weather is expected in North Mississippi, but it is not expected for us. At best, a few flurries and sleet pellets are possible for inland areas early Sunday morning.

Cloud cover will stick around through most of Sunday. It will stay windy and cold with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will drop around freezing by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be sunny and cool. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

