WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Pence family bunny Marlon Bundo dies

The Pence family and pet Marlon Bundo. The rabbit died on Saturday, according to a social media...
The Pence family and pet Marlon Bundo. The rabbit died on Saturday, according to a social media post by Pence's daughter.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marlon Bundo, the beloved pet rabbit of former Vice President Mike Pence’s family, has died.

Charlotte Pence, the vice president’s daughter, made the announcement on Instagram Saturday, writing, “Rest in sweet peace, little bunny.”

The Pence family pet made the unusual journey from Craigslist to the Naval Observatory, inspiring multiple children’s books.

The books were written by Charlotte Pence, the vice president’s daughter and illustrated by second lady Karen Pence.

All proceeds went to charity, and there was also even a parody book by John Oliver that also became a hit.

Pundits nicknamed the rabbit “BOTUS” for Bunny of the United States.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos posted to social media by Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, show him...
Chilling ‘Dexter’ profile pic paints grim picture of man who owned bus with headless torso in it
Moss Point Police say the body was found near Magnolia Street and Howze Street.
New details revealed after man’s body found in marshy area in Moss Point
Traffic Alert
CLEARED: Crash blocks all lanes of I-10 in Hancock County
Thursday’s ruling has left many South Mississippi hospitals worried that it could have a...
South Mississippi hospitals react to Supreme Court’s ruling on vaccination mandate
For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19...
For third straight day, Mississippi reports record-high number of COVID cases

Latest News

A tractor sits in front of a pile of salt used to create a brine that will help clear road of...
Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice
Troy Rebarchek from Independence sets two tangled bucks free
WATCH: Man cuts antlers, sets tangled bucks free in viral video
The South is facing a winter storm.
Severe winter storm affecting 65M+ Americans
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Ranting man apparently takes hostages at Texas synagogue