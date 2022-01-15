Long Beach Middle School back to mask mandate with rising numbers

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Rising COVID-19 cases forcing the Long Beach School District to go back to mask mandates at Long Beach Middle School.

The decision was made Thursday afternoon because the numbers were rising significantly.

“At our Long Beach Middle School campus, we had actually reached a level 3 on our transmission plan, which is when our plans says that we have to make masks required on campus,” said superintendent Dr. Talia Lock.

At this point, no other schools within the district have mask mandates.

Lock said that it is simple mitigation to keep school open.

“It greatly matters that our kids are physical with us and with our teachers,” she said. “They are working tirelessly along with our medical professionals in our district to make up for the learning loss that has occurred since 2020. And we’re making great strides. It is data-proven. We’ve looked at our data this year and we’ve seen a huge increase where we are closing the gaps.”

School nurse Kasey Chappell said parents are to thank for helping keep the whole school healthier.

“Oh, I mean every day we get phone calls and emails,” she said. “They definitely let us know and that’s how we knew and the only reason we knew the numbers were high. It was because our parents called to tell us.”

There is no timetable as to when the mask mandate will be lifted, but officials say they are keeping up with the numbers every day.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.