WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Long Beach Middle School back to mask mandate with rising numbers

Students and staff at Long Beach Middle School are now back to mask mandates after the campus...
Students and staff at Long Beach Middle School are now back to mask mandates after the campus reached "Level 3" on the district's transmission plan. No other schools in the district have mandates at this time.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Rising COVID-19 cases forcing the Long Beach School District to go back to mask mandates at Long Beach Middle School.

The decision was made Thursday afternoon because the numbers were rising significantly.

“At our Long Beach Middle School campus, we had actually reached a level 3 on our transmission plan, which is when our plans says that we have to make masks required on campus,” said superintendent Dr. Talia Lock.

At this point, no other schools within the district have mask mandates.

Lock said that it is simple mitigation to keep school open.

“It greatly matters that our kids are physical with us and with our teachers,” she said. “They are working tirelessly along with our medical professionals in our district to make up for the learning loss that has occurred since 2020. And we’re making great strides. It is data-proven. We’ve looked at our data this year and we’ve seen a huge increase where we are closing the gaps.”

School nurse Kasey Chappell said parents are to thank for helping keep the whole school healthier.

“Oh, I mean every day we get phone calls and emails,” she said. “They definitely let us know and that’s how we knew and the only reason we knew the numbers were high. It was because our parents called to tell us.”

There is no timetable as to when the mask mandate will be lifted, but officials say they are keeping up with the numbers every day.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
Her vehicle and her pets were left behind, which is something that family members tell...
UPDATE: Perkinston woman missing found safe
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple...
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple Miss. counties
A bill legalizing medical marijuana is one step closer to being approved after passing the...
Medical marijuana bill passes Senate, goes to the House for consideration
.
Mississippi reports highest-ever number of COVID cases for second time this week

Latest News

Memorial officials say they will host other events in the future as needed.
Memorial hospital offers neighborhood vaccination station
Manna Ministries says it needs more dental assistants and dentists to volunteer to help lessen...
Picayune's Manna Ministries bridges the great health divide
Moss Point Police say the body was found near Magnolia Street and Howze Street.
New details revealed after man’s body found in marshy area in Moss Point
Thursday’s ruling has left many South Mississippi hospitals worried that it could have a...
South Mississippi hospitals react to Supreme Court’s ruling on vaccination mandate