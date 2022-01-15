Crash blocks all lanes of I-10 in Hancock County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash is blocking all lanes of traffic on Interstate 10 near the Louisiana state line.

Mississippi Highway Patrol told WLOX a two-vehicle wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Injuries were reported, but officials said nothing life-threatening.

This crash comes the same week an 18-wheeler wreck shut down a portion of the interstate in Hancock County, causing structural damage to the Pearl River bridge.

Authorities said traffic should resume in roughly 15 minutes from the time of this article’s publication.

