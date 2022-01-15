WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Crash blocks all lanes of I-10 in Hancock County

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(Gray)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash is blocking all lanes of traffic on Interstate 10 near the Louisiana state line.

Mississippi Highway Patrol told WLOX a two-vehicle wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Injuries were reported, but officials said nothing life-threatening.

This crash comes the same week an 18-wheeler wreck shut down a portion of the interstate in Hancock County, causing structural damage to the Pearl River bridge.

Authorities said traffic should resume in roughly 15 minutes from the time of this article’s publication.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos posted to social media by Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, show him...
Chilling ‘Dexter’ profile pic paints grim picture of man who owned bus with headless torso in it
Moss Point Police say the body was found near Magnolia Street and Howze Street.
New details revealed after man’s body found in marshy area in Moss Point
For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19...
For third straight day, Mississippi reports record-high number of COVID cases
Thursday’s ruling has left many South Mississippi hospitals worried that it could have a...
South Mississippi hospitals react to Supreme Court’s ruling on vaccination mandate
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, South Mississippi schools are now requiring masks for...
Pass Christian School District implements two-week mask mandate

Latest News

Interstate 10
Stretch of interstate in Hancock County still down to one lane after fiery crash
Firefighters in Hancock County work to put out the flames after a tractor-trailer carrying...
I-10 down to one lane as MDOT inspects bridge following fiery crash near Louisiana state line
Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.
Traffic delays reported on I-10 in Jackson County
Ocean Springs will begin issuing citations for uninsured motorists at the beginning of the year...
Ocean Springs cracking down on uninsured motorists