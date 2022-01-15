WLOX Careers
Beware of scam calls pretending to be from Biloxi Police

They call unsuspecting victims, telling them they have outstanding warrants and need to pay...
They call unsuspecting victims, telling them they have outstanding warrants and need to pay fine amounts to prevent arrest.(Source: WDAM)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are alerting the public of a “warrant” phone scam where scammers claim to be an officer with the Biloxi Police Department.

They call unsuspecting victims, telling them they have outstanding warrants and need to pay fine amounts to prevent arrest.

During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest by requesting a wire transfer of funds or purchase of prepaid debit cards, such as Green Dot cards or gift cards. The caller may use a variety of tactics to sound credible, identifying themselves as a law enforcement official.

They may also provide information like badge numbers, case numbers, and names of actual law enforcement officials. They may also spoof their phone numbers to appear on Caller ID as if they are calling from a law enforcement agency.

Authorities would like to remind the public, officers with the agency will never ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank information for any purpose and not to divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

