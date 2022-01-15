WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Abby Bosarge’s number retired

The Pass Christian girls soccer team retired Abby Bosarge's number and jersey Friday night.
The Pass Christian girls soccer team retired Abby Bosarge's number and jersey Friday night.(Abby's Army)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pass Christian girls soccer team capped off Friday’s game with a special ceremony.

The team retired Abby Bosarge’s number and jersey Friday night.

Bosarge passed away in late October after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

She was a captain on the Pass girls team and a truly special person on and off the field.

Since her diagnosis in June of 2020 more than 14,000 people have followed and supported her fight and family.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos posted to social media by Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, show him...
Chilling ‘Dexter’ profile pic paints grim picture of man who owned bus with headless torso in it
Moss Point Police say the body was found near Magnolia Street and Howze Street.
New details revealed after man’s body found in marshy area in Moss Point
Traffic Alert
CLEARED: Crash blocks all lanes of I-10 in Hancock County
Thursday’s ruling has left many South Mississippi hospitals worried that it could have a...
South Mississippi hospitals react to Supreme Court’s ruling on vaccination mandate
For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19...
For third straight day, Mississippi reports record-high number of COVID cases

Latest News

GIRLS SOCCER: St. Patrick vs. OLA (01/14/2022)
GIRLS SOCCER: St. Patrick vs. OLA (01/14/2022)
GIRLS SOCCER: D'Iberville vs. Pascagoula (01/14/2022)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. Biloxi (01/14/2022)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. Biloxi (01/14/2022)
Long Beach football
Long Beach School Board hires Massey to head Bearcat Football program