Abby Bosarge’s number retired

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pass Christian girls soccer team capped off Friday’s game with a special ceremony.

The team retired Abby Bosarge’s number and jersey Friday night.

Bosarge passed away in late October after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

She was a captain on the Pass girls team and a truly special person on and off the field.

Since her diagnosis in June of 2020 more than 14,000 people have followed and supported her fight and family.

