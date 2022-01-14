WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Woman sues Walmart over the pants delivery drivers must wear

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is facing a possible class-action lawsuit over the pants that complete its uniforms.

Diana Webb of Alabama alleges the retailer requires fleet drivers to wear company-approved uniforms, but the pants are “impossible to wear” for women.

Webb claims the company only provides men’s pants and will only clean those pants for free.

While she notes Walmart does allow women to wear female uniforms, she alleges female workers must foot the bill for buying and cleaning them.

The lawsuit calls this policy “blatant sex discrimination” and calls for the judge to order Walmart to reimburse the women their uniform costs plus damages.

In a reported statement, a Walmart spokesperson said it does not require any employee to wear company-provided pants, and the retailer is reviewing uniform options for male and female drivers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
Her vehicle and her pets were left behind, which is something that family members tell...
UPDATE: Perkinston woman missing found safe
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple...
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple Miss. counties
A bill legalizing medical marijuana is one step closer to being approved after passing the...
Medical marijuana bill passes Senate, goes to the House for consideration
Jones County Sheriff's Department
Woman charged in capital murder of 6-month-old bonds out of Jones Co. jail

Latest News

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a test launch...
North Korea fires projectile in third launch this month
FILE - Drivers take an exit ramp off the Tobin Memorial Bridge, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in...
LIVE: Biden discusses administration’s program to fix 15,000 bridges
A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
Waukesha parade suspect to stand trial for murder
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing 6-year-old boy from Tennessee found safe, Amber Alert discontinued