For third straight day, Mississippi reports record-high number of COVID cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the health department said there were 9,300 new cases reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.

Nineteen deaths were reported across the state on Friday, including five from South Mississippi. Between Jan. 2-13, deaths were reported in Hancock County (1), Harrison County (2), Jackson County (1), and Pearl River County (1).

There were 1,523 new cases and one new death reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (678), Jackson County (465), Pearl River County (123), Hancock County (161), George County (42), and Stone County (54).

As of Jan. 13 at 3pm, there have been a total of 634,628 cases and 10,625 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The numbers below have not been updated for Tuesday, Jan. 11. We will update them as soon as they are updated on the MSDH site.*

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 5772 80 73 9 Hancock 9411 141 118 22 Harrison 41,378 574 562 81 Jackson 29,940 398 314 41 Pearl River 11,492 246 223 42 Stone 4227 67 94 14

As of Jan. 13, there were 1365 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 259 were in the ICU and 114 were on ventilators.

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 48% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 28. That’s much lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 62%. As for booster shots, 29% of Mississippians have received one.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

