WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Single page from 1984 Spider-Man comic book sells for $3.36 million

Page 25 from 1984’s 'Secret Wars No. 8' tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black...
Page 25 from 1984’s 'Secret Wars No. 8' tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black costume that slowly morphed into the anti-hero known as Venom. It sold for $3.36 million.(Heritage Auctions/ha.com via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A single page of a Spider-Man comic book sold at an auction Thursday for more than $3 million, smashing the record for most valuable comic book page of all time.

Page 25 from 1984′s “Secret Wars No. 8″ with artwork by Mike Zeck sold Thursday at Dallas-based Heritage Auctions for $3.36 million.

The book tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black costume that slowly morphed into the anti-hero known as Venom. Bidding for the page starting at $330,000.

Page 24 of the same book sold moments earlier for $288,000. The two pages had never been available to the public before.

Details about the purchaser were not made public. Heritage Auctions’ New York Director of Comics & Comic Art Joe Mannarino said the seller had bought the art in the late 1980s and treasured the pages ever since.

“Today’s results prove what we’ve long been saying: Comic book art is as beloved and valuable as anything put on canvas,” Mannarino said in a press release.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
Her vehicle and her pets were left behind, which is something that family members tell...
UPDATE: Perkinston woman missing found safe
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple...
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple Miss. counties
A bill legalizing medical marijuana is one step closer to being approved after passing the...
Medical marijuana bill passes Senate, goes to the House for consideration
.
Mississippi reports highest-ever number of COVID cases for second time this week

Latest News

Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The...
Tim Allen to star in ‘The Santa Clause’ limited series on Disney+
Janiya Wattley
VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint
A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk...
Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing...
Waukesha parade suspect to stand trial for murder
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait following her appearance on the television talk...
#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals