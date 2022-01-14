Port of Pascagoula prepares for Enviva pellet deliveries

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Linking South Mississippi to the world, one shipment of wood pellets at a time. The Enviva plant in Lucedale is about ready to go online, which means more business down the road at the Port of Pascagoula.

“We built part of the terminal and the infrastructure, and they’re building the rest,” said Mark McAndrews, port director.

They’re going to be transporting the pellets by rail to the port, and they’ll be stored in two domes that each hold 45,000 tons of pellets.

Once the plant opens & the pellets are delivered by rail, they’ll be transferred by conveyor to the docks. It will also add to the 25 million tons of cargo the port handles each year. pic.twitter.com/iP9EDa5T1J — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) January 13, 2022

“On the back side of the domes, on the eastern side is a rail and tuck unloading station where the pellets come in,” McAndrews said.

One dome was built by Enviva, the other by the Port of Pascagoula. Once the pellets get here, they go down a conveyor to be loaded onto ships.

“This is gonna be an extra 10 percent for us, which is pretty substantial,” McAndrews added. “It’s having benefits, not only to the port, Jackson County, and throughout the state of Mississippi.”

