WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Port of Pascagoula prepares for Enviva pellet deliveries

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Linking South Mississippi to the world, one shipment of wood pellets at a time. The Enviva plant in Lucedale is about ready to go online, which means more business down the road at the Port of Pascagoula.

“We built part of the terminal and the infrastructure, and they’re building the rest,” said Mark McAndrews, port director.

They’re going to be transporting the pellets by rail to the port, and they’ll be stored in two domes that each hold 45,000 tons of pellets.

“On the back side of the domes, on the eastern side is a rail and tuck unloading station where the pellets come in,” McAndrews said.

One dome was built by Enviva, the other by the Port of Pascagoula. Once the pellets get here, they go down a conveyor to be loaded onto ships.

“This is gonna be an extra 10 percent for us, which is pretty substantial,” McAndrews added. “It’s having benefits, not only to the port, Jackson County, and throughout the state of Mississippi.”

It adds to the 25 million tons of cargo the port handles per year.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
UPDATE: Felony child abuse warrant issued for Petal mother on the run with toddler
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
Authorities were made aware on Jan. 4 that the man was attempting to meet an underage child for...
Gulfport man used social media to meet minor for sex, police say
Authorities in Poplarville are asking for the public’s help to find whoever has been shooting...
Reward offered to help find person accused of shooting multiple cats with darts

Latest News

Her vehicle and her pets were left behind, which is something that family members tell...
UPDATE: Perkinston woman missing found safe
Despite getting enough support in the Senate to override a potential governor’s veto, the bill...
Medical Marijuana bill passes senate bringing relief to supporters
Music filled the sanctuary at First Baptist Gulfport for its second annual “Man Church.”
First Baptist Gulfport hosts second annual ‘Man Church’ event
The school district made an announcement in a Facebook post informing parents that the school...
Long Beach Middle to require students to wear masks as COVID-19 cases surge
He has been coaching basketball and football for nearly 40 years. But last November, he was...
‘I’m going to fight’: St. Patrick basketball coach battles cancer, remains optimistic