Pass Christian School District implements two-week mask mandate

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, South Mississippi schools are now requiring masks for students.

On Friday, Pass Christian School District announced that all students, staff members and visitors are required to wear masks inside school buildings and on buses for the next two weeks.

The two-week mask mandate will begin on Jan. 18.

Along with Pass Christian, Long Beach Middle reinstated a mask mandate on Thursday.

The mandate will go into effect on Jan. 14. The school district made an announcement in a Facebook post informing parents that the school is now seeing a “high” level of COVID-19 transmission.

No word yet on how long the requirement is set to last.

For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the health department said there were 9,300 new cases reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.

