Long Beach Middle to require students to wear masks as COVID-19 cases surge

The school district made an announcement in a Facebook post informing parents that the school...
The school district made an announcement in a Facebook post informing parents that the school is now seeing a “high” level of COVID-19 transmission.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Long Beach Middle is now requiring masks for students.

The mandate will go into effect on Jan. 14. The school district made an announcement in a Facebook post informing parents that the school is now seeing a “high” level of COVID-19 transmission.

COVID-19 Transmission Plan: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ghIL2iPhLqcqHOhg7JQ6a2v_SipKoelJ/view?usp=sharing

Posted by Long Beach Schools Mississippi on Thursday, January 13, 2022

No word yet on how long the requirement is set to last.

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

