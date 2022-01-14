Long Beach Middle to require students to wear masks as COVID-19 cases surge

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Long Beach Middle is now requiring masks for students.

The mandate will go into effect on Jan. 14. The school district made an announcement in a Facebook post informing parents that the school is now seeing a “high” level of COVID-19 transmission.

No word yet on how long the requirement is set to last.

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

