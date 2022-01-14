Larry Dolan to become head coach at FCAHS

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The D’Iberville football program has been a pillar of consistency over the last three seasons under Larry Dolan, with a district record of 19-2 and a postseason appearance in each season. And after three outstanding years, Dolan is heading back to his old stomping grounds at Forrest County AHS.

He served as the Aggies’ head coach from 2000-2013, posting a 113-51 overall record, a 15-10 postseason record, and a state title in his final season. Dolan’s mark on D’Iberville is huge - he’s the second coach in program history to post consecutive double-digit winning seasons, and sent a number of players to play at the next level, including Jaden Walley - a star at MSU - and his brother Justin Walley, a Mr. Football winner now shining at Minnesota.

