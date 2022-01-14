WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Friday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The day begins with chilly temperatures in the 40s. But, highs this afternoon should again reach the mild mid to upper 60s like yesterday. Plenty of sunshine expected this morning but skies may become cloudier this afternoon and evening. No rain is expected today in Coastal Mississippi. But, tomorrow brings scattered rain showers, especially after noon. Highs tomorrow should still be mild in the 60s but temperatures will plummet going into Sunday as strong northwest winds bring a blast of cooler air to our region. Sunday’s high temperatures will likely struggle to climb out of the 40s all day. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for areas north of Oxford, Miss. in anticipation of hazardous travel conditions due to wintry weather like ice and snow with this weekend’s weather system. However, this type of wintry weather is currently not expected to impact travel down here on the coast. So, keep that in mind if you plan to travel up north this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
Her vehicle and her pets were left behind, which is something that family members tell...
UPDATE: Perkinston woman missing found safe
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple...
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple Miss. counties
A bill legalizing medical marijuana is one step closer to being approved after passing the...
Medical marijuana bill passes Senate, goes to the House for consideration
Jones County Sheriff's Department
Woman charged in capital murder of 6-month-old bonds out of Jones Co. jail

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Cold blast this weekend
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Cold tonight, sunny & warm again tomorrow
Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.13.22 10:30 PM
Powerful storm system to bring scattered t-storms Saturday, followed by cold blast and strong winds
Sunny & warm today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast