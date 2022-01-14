Friday’s Forecast

The day begins with chilly temperatures in the 40s. But, highs this afternoon should again reach the mild mid to upper 60s like yesterday. Plenty of sunshine expected this morning but skies may become cloudier this afternoon and evening. No rain is expected today in Coastal Mississippi. But, tomorrow brings scattered rain showers, especially after noon. Highs tomorrow should still be mild in the 60s but temperatures will plummet going into Sunday as strong northwest winds bring a blast of cooler air to our region. Sunday’s high temperatures will likely struggle to climb out of the 40s all day. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for areas north of Oxford, Miss. in anticipation of hazardous travel conditions due to wintry weather like ice and snow with this weekend’s weather system. However, this type of wintry weather is currently not expected to impact travel down here on the coast. So, keep that in mind if you plan to travel up north this weekend.

