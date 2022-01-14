Dale Brown hosts tryouts for Mississippi Knights professional basketball team

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -A new professional basketball team is on the way to Mississippi, and its looking to fill the roster.

The Mississippi Knights, coached by Moss Point’s Dale Brown, are a member of the Urban Music Basketball Association.

Tryouts are well underway with dozens heading to the Ryan Youth Center in Ocean Springs Thursday afternoon.

The 16 team league tips off in March and the rosters will showcase talent from all levels.

”It’s not a semi-pro league because each team is going to have one former professional basketball player that played in the NBA and the rest will be development league players and the coaches are NBA guys,” said Brown.

Tryouts continue Friday afternoon at the Ryan Youth center from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and registration is free.

If players do make the team the average salary is between $30,000 and $50,000 for first-year players.

