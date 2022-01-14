Ammunition shortage taking place as hunting season begins

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hunting season is in full swing and gun ammunition is in popular demand. However, with the current shortage of ammo, businesses and the public are taking a hit.

Tyler Hancock, who works in the gun department at Mak’s convenience store, explains how the shortage is affecting those who are selling it and those who are putting their finger on the trigger.

“Right now is hunting season, deer season, and we don’t have any hardly deer shells. Whatever we do get in, is gone within a few days at the most,” says Hancock.

Hancock also said for those who want ammo for a specific season should try to get it at least three months ahead.

‘At least 100 calls a day where I have to say ‘No.’ That’s never been the case before but we got to turn people away. We do try to send people to other places but I have to send people away every day for stuff we don’t have,” says Hancock.

T-Voe Trosclair, an employee at The Rack Outdoors, says he is experiencing about a 30 percent to 40 percent increase in the price of ammunition per box.

‘It affects us on a daily basis. General ammo, hunting ammo, in particular, especially the popular calibers of ammunition is very hard to get. Some we have and some just can’t find at all,” says Trosclair.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Kenny Woodard says although the shortage has brought concerns to people, and the department has had good planning with their amount of ammunition.

“It’s been a challenge especially after the pandemic started, it was a challenge. We are not out. We don’t have as much as we would like to keep on hand, but through the support of the community and the support of the board of supervisors, we’re comfortable and we’re able to train,” says Woodard.

Woodard says he wants people to know the department has enough ammunition to do their job and to continue their training.

