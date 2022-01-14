WLOX Careers
58,000 rapid COVID-19 tests now available, Dobbs says

By Ashley Garner
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads, the demand for more tests grows.

State health leaders are introducing more testing options to meet that demand.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says 58,000 rapid antigen tests are now available for use in schools and other congregate settings.

The state is also expecting to receive 300,000 at-home rapid tests soon, and they’re working on a plan to distribute those tests.

There is still a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments, and Dr. Dobbs says evidence shows those treatments aren’t effective against omicron.

The new oral antiviral medications are effective, but the supply is short of demand.

Click here to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test.

