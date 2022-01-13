Sunnier today. Mild afternoon ahead. Showers by Saturday PM.

Look forward to sunnier skies today! Colder 30s this morning so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon will bring highs in the mild mid to upper 60s which would be around 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and a bit above normal for mid January. High pressure helps to keep our dry pattern in place today and tomorrow. But, scattered showers will be possible Saturday and Saturday night as a cold front approaches from the west. Behind the front, expect drier breezy and much cooler air to arrive Sunday into early next week.

