Sunnier today. Mild afternoon ahead. Showers by Saturday PM.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Look forward to sunnier skies today! Colder 30s this morning so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon will bring highs in the mild mid to upper 60s which would be around 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and a bit above normal for mid January. High pressure helps to keep our dry pattern in place today and tomorrow. But, scattered showers will be possible Saturday and Saturday night as a cold front approaches from the west. Behind the front, expect drier breezy and much cooler air to arrive Sunday into early next week.

Most Read

Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
Authorities in Poplarville are asking for the public’s help to find whoever has been shooting...
Reward offered to help find person accused of shooting multiple cats with darts
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
UPDATE: Felony child abuse warrant issued for Petal mother on the run with toddler
Authorities were made aware on Jan. 4 that the man was attempting to meet an underage child for...
Gulfport man used social media to meet minor for sex, police say
Hayden Lee, who was affectionately nicknamed BamBam, was found unresponsive on Dec. 27 after...
Grandparents of slain toddler express regret over not calling authorities sooner

Latest News

Sure it's cold this morning. But, our afternoons will reach the mild 60s through Saturday....
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Colder tonight
30s tonight
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Colder tonight
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast