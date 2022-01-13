St. Martin introduces Ty Smith as head football coach

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Following the retirement of Eddie Wayne Whitehead, the St. Martin head coaching job was open for the first time in over a decade. On Monday night, the school board formally approved the hire of Ty Smith, and Wednesday, he was officially introduced.

A native of Natchez, Smith spent this past season as the Yellowjackets’ offensive coordinator, after spending his last stint at Ocean Springs. Having just started in his role in July of 2021, his offense didn’t have much of an off-season to implement a brand new system, but still managed to have multiple players named to all-region teams, and earned just shy of 4,000 total yards. He’s a coach and instructor with the famous Manning Passing Academy, and brings a track record of success everywhere he’s been. So going forward, he’s hoping to take his new program to new heights, after building on the legacy and culture established by his predecessors.

“Coach Whitehead, being with him for just one year, he’s made a huge impact on me. He’s a great guy, he’s a good-hearted man, you can tell he truly cares for the right reasons. I wish I could’ve worked with him longer,” Smith said. “A lot of people in this community want to see a good product, they want it to be a family atmosphere. My goal is to push the kids, create the little things we can do with them, and the community is going to dive right in. It’s going to happen quicker than people think.”

