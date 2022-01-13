WLOX Careers
Police arrest woman accused of robbing beauty supply store at gunpoint

Janiya Wattley
Janiya Wattley(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department marched a woman, who is accused of robbing a beauty supply store at gunpoint, to a jail cell on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Janiya Wattley
Janiya Wattley(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Court documents state Janiya Wattley was wig shopping at a store on Plank Road and, instead of paying, she snatched a wig from the wall and stuffed it into a backpack.

When workers tried to stop her, she allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot in the air.

“Even though an arrest has been made, this investigation remains ongoing,” said Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD. “So, it’s something investigators will look into and try to get more information on those actions.”

Police noted a Crime Stoppers tip helped them find Wattley.

