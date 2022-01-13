WLOX Careers
Perkinston woman missing under suspicious circumstances, say authorities

Alexandra Kuhn, 29, has not been heard from since Saturday, Jan. 8, when she last seen at her...
Alexandra Kuhn, 29, has not been heard from since Saturday, Jan. 8, when she last seen at her home in Perkinston.(Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a person missing under possible suspicious circumstances.

Alexandra Kuhn, 29, has not been heard from since Saturday, Jan. 8, when she last seen at her home in Perkinston. Her vehicle and her pets were left behind, which is something that family members tell authorities is very out of character for her.

Kuhn also regularly attends church and stays in communication with her family. Initially, her phone was working but it is now turned off.

Kuhn is described as standing 5′11″ and weighing approximately 190 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. She has ties to the Gulfport area, said the investigator.

Anyone who has seen Kuhn or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191 or the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-466-6900.

