More than 8,000 new COVID cases reported in a single day this week, says MSDH
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has reached yet another record-high number of cases reported in a single day. Between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday, MSDH reported 8,204 new cases and 26 deaths across the state.
That report was released on Thursday morning following delays on Wednesday that prevented MSDH from getting the daily numbers out.
As of Wednesday, there were 2,236 new cases and two new deaths reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (791), Jackson County (789), Pearl River County (228), Hancock County (240), George County (123), and Stone County (65). One new death that occurred between Jan. 2-11 was reported in Hancock County and one new deaths that occurred between Nov. 19 and Dec. 30 in Harrison County.
As of Jan. 11 at 3pm, there have been a total of 616,972 cases and 10,589 deaths reported in Mississippi.
*The numbers below have not been updated for Tuesday, Jan. 11. We will update them as soon as they are updated on the MSDH site.*
|County
|# of Confirmed Cases
|# of Deaths
|# of LTC Cases
|# of LTC Deaths
|George
|5620
|80
|73
|9
|Hancock
|9117
|139
|92
|20
|Harrison
|40,147
|572
|552
|80
|Jackson
|29,025
|397
|295
|41
|Pearl River
|11,223
|245
|222
|42
|Stone
|4091
|67
|94
|14
As of Jan. 11, there were 1,267 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 241 were in the ICU. That’s an increase of 57% over the seven-day period between Jan. 2-9, 2022.
COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 48% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 28. That’s much lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 62%. As for booster shots, 29% of Mississippians have received one.
To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.
Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.
Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
