WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi woman helps those with limited cash navigate the legal system

By Melissa Payne
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gayle Carpenter Sanders is a wife, mother and attorney who devotes her time to helping those with limited financial means navigate the legal system for the betterment of their families.

“And we do this by placing them with attorneys all over the state who may be in private practice, some may be in government practice, and those attorneys will provide them with pro bono services,” she explained.

Sanders is the executive director of The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project. She says as a mom herself, she feels led to reach out and help other families.

Due to the pandemic, her organization’s services are needed now more than ever - especially when it come to children who find themselves orphaned at an early age.

“Where the mother’s of children have succumbed to COVID, we have also seen an increase in cases where mothers were victims of violent crimes and so now we have children left motherless and in need of a new family support system,” she said.

Sanders says it’s a struggle juggling home life with her calling to serve others. But she says the sacrifice is worth it.

Her clients in most cases likely would never have been able to afford legal representation.

“Everyone deserves to have a slice of the American pie and so that’s the role that I feel is important to take as a practitioner, as the leader of this organization, to be able to provide that type of service to individuals.”

The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project can help with a myriad of things, from divorce, to guardianships, conservatorships and more.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
UPDATE: Felony child abuse warrant issued for Petal mother on the run with toddler
Authorities in Poplarville are asking for the public’s help to find whoever has been shooting...
Reward offered to help find person accused of shooting multiple cats with darts
Authorities were made aware on Jan. 4 that the man was attempting to meet an underage child for...
Gulfport man used social media to meet minor for sex, police say
Hayden Lee, who was affectionately nicknamed BamBam, was found unresponsive on Dec. 27 after...
Grandparents of slain toddler express regret over not calling authorities sooner

Latest News

Sure it's cold this morning. But, our afternoons will reach the mild 60s through Saturday....
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘The gruesome way this ended is beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler crashes on I-20 in Pearl
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler crashes on I-20 in Pearl
The proposal passed in the House would pay new teachers $6,000 more and give all teachers a...
Lawmakers take big step towards giving Mississippi teachers pay raise