Mississippi reports highest-ever number of COVID cases for second time this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - For the second day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday. An additional 17 deaths, all of which occurred between Jan. 7-12, were also reported, including one in Hancock County.

During that 24-hour period, there were 1,474 new cases and one new death reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (553), Jackson County (450), Pearl River County (146), Hancock County (133), George County (110), and Stone County (82).

As of Jan. 12 at 3pm, there have been a total of 625,328 cases and 10,606 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The numbers below have not been updated for Tuesday, Jan. 11. We will update them as soon as they are updated on the MSDH site.*

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 5730 80 73 9 Hancock 9250 140 95 21 Harrison 40,700 572 560 80 Jackson 29,475 397 306 41 Pearl River 11,369 245 223 42 Stone 4173 67 94 14

As of Jan. 12, there were 1332 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 250 were in the ICU and 114 were on ventilators.

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 48% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 28. That’s much lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 62%. As for booster shots, 29% of Mississippians have received one.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

