WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi reports highest-ever number of COVID cases for second time this week

8,356 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - For the second day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday. An additional 17 deaths, all of which occurred between Jan. 7-12, were also reported, including one in Hancock County.

During that 24-hour period, there were 1,474 new cases and one new death reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (553), Jackson County (450), Pearl River County (146), Hancock County (133), George County (110), and Stone County (82).

As of Jan. 12 at 3pm, there have been a total of 625,328 cases and 10,606 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The numbers below have not been updated for Tuesday, Jan. 11. We will update them as soon as they are updated on the MSDH site.*

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George573080739
Hancock92501409521
Harrison40,70057256080
Jackson29,47539730641
Pearl River11,36924522342
Stone4173679414
On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday...
On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.(MSDH)

As of Jan. 12, there were 1332 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 250 were in the ICU and 114 were on ventilators.

.
.(MSDH)
On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday...
On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.(MSDH)
On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday...
On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 48% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 28. That’s much lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 62%. As for booster shots, 29% of Mississippians have received one.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday...
On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.(MSDH)
Mississippi has reached yet another record-high number of cases reported in a single day....
Mississippi has reached yet another record-high number of cases reported in a single day. Between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday, MSDH reported 8,204 new cases and 26 deaths across the state.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
UPDATE: Felony child abuse warrant issued for Petal mother on the run with toddler
Authorities were made aware on Jan. 4 that the man was attempting to meet an underage child for...
Gulfport man used social media to meet minor for sex, police say
Authorities in Poplarville are asking for the public’s help to find whoever has been shooting...
Reward offered to help find person accused of shooting multiple cats with darts
Hayden Lee, who was affectionately nicknamed BamBam, was found unresponsive on Dec. 27 after...
Grandparents of slain toddler express regret over not calling authorities sooner

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 8,356 new cases, 17 deaths reported Thurs.
Mississippi has reached yet another record-high number of cases reported in a single day....
8,204 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
In the district, masks are strongly encouraged, but not required, so you’ll see some students...
South Mississippi teachers, students maneuver through COVID-19 spike
Many school districts are implementing a safe return to class plan for teachers and students....
Schools across the coast dealing with spiking Covid-19 numbers