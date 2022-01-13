WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Medical marijuana bill passes Senate, goes to the House for consideration

A bill legalizing medical marijuana is one step closer to being approved after passing the...
A bill legalizing medical marijuana is one step closer to being approved after passing the state Senate Thursday morning 47-5.
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A bill legalizing medical marijuana is one step closer to being approved after passing the state Senate Thursday morning in a 47-5 vote.

It will now go to the House of Representatives, where it will again be debated before another vote is taken. If the bill is amended, lawmakers would then need to work together to find a compromise on a bill. Once the bill is agreed upon by legislators, it will head to the governor’s desk.

Sen. Kevin Blackwell opened remarks Thursday morning with lyrics to Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” saying: “Everybody must get stoned.” He said he did so because of the misguided “Chicken Little, the sky is falling” skeptics that claim a program would end up in hysteria.

Blackwell brought samples of hemp to show examples of what 3.5 grams looks like, which is the amount of flower that would be allowed if passed, as well as one ounce of hemp. He also had a hemp joint and a regular cigarette for comparison, which he passed around the senate floor.

Senators spent three hours going over the details of the bill and asking questions. Questions ranged from law enforcement interactions with card holders, taxes, how it could impact conceal carry and other enforcement issues.

Below is a recap of what happened on the senate floor:

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
UPDATE: Felony child abuse warrant issued for Petal mother on the run with toddler
Authorities were made aware on Jan. 4 that the man was attempting to meet an underage child for...
Gulfport man used social media to meet minor for sex, police say
Authorities in Poplarville are asking for the public’s help to find whoever has been shooting...
Reward offered to help find person accused of shooting multiple cats with darts
Hayden Lee, who was affectionately nicknamed BamBam, was found unresponsive on Dec. 27 after...
Grandparents of slain toddler express regret over not calling authorities sooner

Latest News

Sunny & warm today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Mississippi has reached yet another record-high number of cases reported in a single day....
More than 8,000 new COVID cases reported in a single day this week, says MSDH
Amazingly sunny and dry today with pleasantly mild 60s for the afternoon. Perfect weather to...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
Sure it's cold this morning. But, our afternoons will reach the mild 60s through Saturday....
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast