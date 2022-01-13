Medical marijuana bill passes Senate, goes to the House for consideration
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A bill legalizing medical marijuana is one step closer to being approved after passing the state Senate Thursday morning in a 47-5 vote.
It will now go to the House of Representatives, where it will again be debated before another vote is taken. If the bill is amended, lawmakers would then need to work together to find a compromise on a bill. Once the bill is agreed upon by legislators, it will head to the governor’s desk.
Sen. Kevin Blackwell opened remarks Thursday morning with lyrics to Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” saying: “Everybody must get stoned.” He said he did so because of the misguided “Chicken Little, the sky is falling” skeptics that claim a program would end up in hysteria.
Blackwell brought samples of hemp to show examples of what 3.5 grams looks like, which is the amount of flower that would be allowed if passed, as well as one ounce of hemp. He also had a hemp joint and a regular cigarette for comparison, which he passed around the senate floor.
Senators spent three hours going over the details of the bill and asking questions. Questions ranged from law enforcement interactions with card holders, taxes, how it could impact conceal carry and other enforcement issues.
Below is a recap of what happened on the senate floor:
