WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Investigation underway at COVID-19 testing sites in Oregon for unlawful trade practices

By Bridget Chavez and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The Department of Justice is investigating a COVID-19 testing company in Oregon for unlawful trade practices.

According to KPTV, the Center of COVID Control has three sites across the state. Kelly Fisher got a COVID test at one of the sites in September and described the experience as a little off-putting.

“It was kind of a pop-up tent and a couple of guys standing around in the parking lot of a minimart, basically,” explained Fisher who went ahead with the test anyway.

Fisher said she was handed a plastic Ziploc bag with a testing kit inside.

“They had some kind of plastic bins that they were collecting test kits in,” she said. “I did the swab myself in the car, which also seemed a little bit suspect.”

Fisher said she had to register online and provide photos of her driver’s license and insurance information. She was also told she would have results in 48 to 72 hours, but when that didn’t happen, she knew something was wrong.

After doing some research, Fisher learned the testing site was not on the Oregon Health Authority’s list of approved testing sites.

She filed a complaint with the DOJ, which is now investigating.

“OHA has not received test results from a laboratory called the ‘Center for COVID Control,’” The Oregon Health Authority said. “OHA also can confirm no funding has been provided to the ‘Center for COVID Control.’ OHA has elevated this issue to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), at its Seattle office.”

Oregon’s attorney general says if you go to a pop-up testing site, look out for anything suspicious like charging out-of-pocket fees, not displaying logos or asking for sensitive information.

If you think you’ve been scammed by a testing site, file a complaint with the DOJ in your area or call the attorney general’s hotline.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
UPDATE: Felony child abuse warrant issued for Petal mother on the run with toddler
Authorities were made aware on Jan. 4 that the man was attempting to meet an underage child for...
Gulfport man used social media to meet minor for sex, police say
Authorities in Poplarville are asking for the public’s help to find whoever has been shooting...
Reward offered to help find person accused of shooting multiple cats with darts
Hayden Lee, who was affectionately nicknamed BamBam, was found unresponsive on Dec. 27 after...
Grandparents of slain toddler express regret over not calling authorities sooner

Latest News

Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California,...
Mother of 3 children found dead in Calif. apartment charged with murder
FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9,...
Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint
The FBI data shows 73 officers died in the line of duty in targeted killings. That marked the...
Intentional killings of police officers reached 20-year high in 2021, FBI says
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
President Joe Biden is making his case for voting rights, but the bill will most likely not...
Bush pushes voting bill to Senate