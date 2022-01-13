WLOX Careers
HoopsFest 2022 match-ups announced

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced the 2022 edition of HoopsFest on Thursday, with eight Coast teams taking to the court on Saturday, January 29. The match-ups are as follows.

3:00 pm - St. Patrick vs. Ocean Springs

4:30 pm - Pass Christian vs. Harrison Central

6:00 pm - Pascagoula vs. Gulfport

7:30 pm - Three-point shootout

8:00 pm - D’Iberville vs. Biloxi

Tickets are on sale now at the Coliseum box office, Ticketmaster, and all participating high schools, per a release from the Coliseum.

